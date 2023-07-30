Hocking County man arrested after deputy, K-9 injured during shooting while responding to domestic dispute call

The deputy and K-9 are expected to be OK. Steven Hardbarger is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.

LOGAN, Ohio — A Hocking County man was arrested after a deputy and a K-9 were injured during a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute call Sunday evening.

The incident took place off state Route 93 north on Bremen Road in Logan around 7:14 p.m. Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North said dispatchers received a call from a child asking deputies to respond after a fight within the home.

Records from Hocking County Municipal Court state that the suspect, Steven Hardbarger, had threatened to kill a woman and two children while holding a shotgun.

Court records add that the woman told police Hardbarger would not let her leave the home and broke her phone when she attempted to call 911. Records also state that Hardbarger allegedly choked the woman to the point where she almost lost consciousness.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Department and Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, North said a woman and a child came out of the house, but another child was still inside.

Court records state that Hardbrager fired multiple shots from the home in the direction of law enforcement. One of the responding deputies, Jason Miles, was grazed in the hip area by a bullet.

Multiple cruisers had their windows shot out during the incident. North told 10TV's Lacey Crisp that one of the cruisers was hit 27 times. A K-9 from the Logan Police Department was injured by some of the shrapnel.

No other injuries were reported. It is not clear whether deputies returned fire.

North said Hardbarger surrendered after more than an hour and a half. Law enforcement officers later apprehended him.

Chief Deputy Pennie Stack told 10TV that MIles' injuries were not life-threatening and was taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for treatment. The K-9 was transported to a hospital in Columbus to be treated. The K-9 was later released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Hardbarger was charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hocking County Municipal Court at 1 p.m. Monday.