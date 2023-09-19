Authorities arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing 21-year-old during fight in Short North

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Office, Quran Boston was arrested in the 1400 block of East Hudson Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a fight in the Short North five months ago was arrested on Tuesday.

On May 14, officers responded to a fight in the area of East 1st Avenue and North High Street. Police heard gunshots as they approached the area and found 21-year-old Arthur Pickens suffering from a gunshot wound. Pickens later died at a hospital.

Columbus police identified Boston as a suspect through witnesses. He is charged with murder and is in the Franklin County jail.

