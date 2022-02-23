Hilliard police issue warrant for man photographed with gun during state wrestling tournament

Police said they were notified of the photo hours after the tournament ended when a school official came forward with information.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police has issued an arrest warrant for a man photographed with a gun in his waistband at Hilliard Davidson High School this past weekend.

A photo of the man, later identified as 37-year-old Dylan Gaunder of Johnstown, was posted to social media which showed him cheering on a match at the girls state wrestling tournament on Saturday with the gun in his pants.

The warrant issued for Gaunder is for illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of object indistinguishable from firearm in school safety zone, which is a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents, investigators made contact with Gaunder but he said he wouldn't talk to them until he talked to a lawyer.

Police say Gaunder has not been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillard police non-emergency line at 614-876-7321.