Police: Man shoots 16-year-old who fired shots at him in east Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man shot a 16-year-old boy on Monday after Columbus police said the teen fired shots at him first.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Berwick Square just before noon.

When officers arrived, police said they found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. As officers were gathering information, the man who shot the teen said the teen fired shots at him first.

The teen was taken to a hospital and his condition was described as stable. He was later arrested and charged with felonious assault.