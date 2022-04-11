Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden

On Monday, Brett Hinkle's daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain.

On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden.

Police say she was found with a gunshot wound.

All her father Hinkle has are memories through pictures.

"She's going to do what she wants to do; she'll give you the shirt off her back…that's my baby girl,” said Hinkle.

10TV sat down with him on Friday. Hinkle said his heart is broken, as he prepares a funeral for his middle child.

"I never expected this.... not my kid.... not my kid,” he said. Hinkle said his daughter struggled in the last few years of her life. She went down the wrong path, but he had hope that she would overcome it.

He’s begging anyone who has information to come forward and help his family get peace.

“Find who did this,” he said. “None of the street people out there on Cleveland Avenue or Hudson or any of those places you drive by and see are going to be safe,” he said.

Police ask that if you have information, to contact the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.