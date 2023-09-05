Domestic-violence homicides in Columbus already surpass total from 2022

According to the Columbus Division of Police, there have been 12 domestic-violence related homicides so far this year. There were seven in all of last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Domestic violence-related homicides make up 20% of all homicides in the city of Columbus so far this year.

“For us, we get phone calls every day from someone saying my abuser is threatening to harm me,” said Lillian Howard, director of clinical and supportive services for Lutheran Social Services Choices.

Howard was not surprised to hear there have already been more domestic violence-related homicides this year in the city of Columbus than all of last year. According to the Columbus Division of Police, there have been 12 so far this year, and seven in all of last year.

“I wasn't. Part of that is because we get calls from individuals that are always in dangerous situations” Howard said.

Two of those homicides happened over the weekend.

In a press conference addressing violence, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther pushed for new gun laws.

“If we had red flag laws in place, those folks who have been targeted by abusers could have sought out help. Could they have stopped every one of these domestic violence homicides? Probably not. If it made a difference for one family, it is worth that fight,” Ginther said.

Howard said her nonprofit has lots of ways to help victims of intimate domestic violence, from temporary housing, to childcare assistance and more. She said figuring out why this is happening is a tougher question.

“I understand there is an increase in violence that everyone is hearing about in the community, but please be aware that domestic violence is constantly happening all the time, especially for the folks we work with, which is intimate partner violence,” she said.