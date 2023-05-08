Man charged after woman dies from being stabbed in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing murder charges after a woman died from being stabbed in the Hilltop area Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Vaughn Street around 9:20 p.m. and found 66-year-old Rhonda Jones inside a home with multiple stab wounds.
Jones was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 9:57 p.m.
Police arrested 69-year-old Michael Wright a short distance from the stabbing scene. He is charged with murder and remains under guard at a local hospital.
Detectives say the incident stemmed from a domestic situation, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).