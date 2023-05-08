x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged after woman dies from being stabbed in Hilltop area

Rhonda Jones died after police say she was stabbed multiple times. Michael Wright was arrested and is charged with murder.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing murder charges after a woman died from being stabbed in the Hilltop area Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Vaughn Street around 9:20 p.m. and found 66-year-old Rhonda Jones inside a home with multiple stab wounds.

Jones was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 9:57 p.m.

Police arrested 69-year-old Michael Wright a short distance from the stabbing scene. He is charged with murder and remains under guard at a local hospital.

Detectives say the incident stemmed from a domestic situation, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to south Columbus shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out