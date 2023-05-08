Man charged after woman dies from being stabbed in Hilltop area

Rhonda Jones died after police say she was stabbed multiple times. Michael Wright was arrested and is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing murder charges after a woman died from being stabbed in the Hilltop area Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Vaughn Street around 9:20 p.m. and found 66-year-old Rhonda Jones inside a home with multiple stab wounds.

Jones was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 9:57 p.m.

Police arrested 69-year-old Michael Wright a short distance from the stabbing scene. He is charged with murder and remains under guard at a local hospital.

Detectives say the incident stemmed from a domestic situation, which remains under investigation.