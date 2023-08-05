South Linden weekend shooting deemed domestic violence; community calls for action

Columbus Police said Keith Pleasant, 29, shot and killed his girlfriend, Taylin Roland, 28, at their apartment on St. Clair Avenue early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a press conference Monday afternoon, the Columbus Division of Police said two of the violent incidents over the weekend were domestic violence-related.

One of which included the shooting on St. Clair Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. When police arrived on scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, they found five people with gunshot wounds.

An investigation by Columbus police determined Keith Pleasant, 29, shot and killed his girlfriend, Taylin Roland, 28, at their apartment early that morning. He also shot and injured three others before turning the gun on himself. Police said Pleasant was brought to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Of the three others who were injured, police said two of them were treated and released. A third remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon but police said that person is expected to survive.

A second deadly domestic violence incident occurred Sunday night in the Hilltop neighborhood when police said 69-year-old Michael Wright fatally stabbed his 66-year-old sister, Rhonda Jones.

During a Monday afternoon press conference addressing multiple violent acts over the weekend, Bryant said there have been 12 domestic-violence homicides so far this year. Mayor Andrew Ginther said 20% of homicides in Columbus this year have been out of domestic violence situations.

Members of the community are calling for more action. Carol Perkins is the chair of the North Linden Area Commission.

"I think its devastating to the community,” Perkins said.

Perkins said they’re continuously collaborating with other organizations to find more ways to keep their community safe.

"We've got to do something about the guns, and the ability to be able to get a gun… I'm at a point I hate to turn the news on every day, because I'm fearful of what I'm going to hear,” Perkins said.

Rev. Timothy Liggins is a pastor at Bethel A.M.E. Church in the south Linden neighborhood. He said he’s also working to do what he can.

"Anytime we see shootings, violence, its hurts us, it pains us,” Rev. Liggins said.

Rev. Liggins said he works to instill hope with the younger members of the Linden community.

"We are instituting more ways to help our young people de-escalate situations,” Rev. Liggins said.

Through a number of community partnerships, Perkins and Rev. Liggins organizations are coming together with the city to create new initiatives to support the people who live there. They share a common goal of putting an end to this violence.