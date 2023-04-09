Police arrest man accused in shooting deaths of 2 people inside Delaware home

Mohamed Kandeh was taken into custody without incident on Maloney Road near McCurdy Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department arrested a man believed to be connected to the deaths of two people who were found inside a home on Sunday.

Mohamed Lanim Kandeh, 25, was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. He is charged with murder and being held on a felony warrant by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, according to Chief of Police Adam Moore.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on Bristol Drive, located in a neighborhood off Kilbourne Road, after police were told that two residents failed to meet a family member.

Arriving officers found two adults inside the home dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Delaware County Coroner’s Office and Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Detectives filed an arrest warrant for Kandeh who police say was also a resident at the home. Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore said with the help of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway, Kandeh was stopped during a traffic stop on Maloney Road near McCurdy Road near Ashley.

Anyone with information on Kandeh’s whereabouts is asked to call Delaware police at 740-203-1111 or your local law enforcement agency.