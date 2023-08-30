18-year-old charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting near Dairy Queen

Police said Mehki Lewis confessed to his role in the shooting, though it is not clear what the role was. He is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Reynoldsburg man is charged with murder after police say he admitted to his role in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in northeast Columbus last week.

Police said the shooting happened near the Dairy Queen at 1519 Schrock Rd. on Aug. 26. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Nathaniel Joe-Summerall and another person outside of the restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds.

Joe-Summerall was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m., The other shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Joe-Summerall, the other shooting victim and several males gathered in the restaurant's parking lot for what appeared to be a planned meeting.

A fight broke out during the meeting and an exchange of gunfire followed.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle connected to the deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, police said officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Mehki Lewis, spoke with officers and agreed to be transported to Columbus police headquarters for questioning.

Police said Lewis confessed to his role in the shooting, though it is not clear what the role was. He is charged with murder.

Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin Court Municipal Court on Wednesday.