Police: Officer shoots suspect in east Columbus

Police said the officer shot the suspect in the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting involving a Columbus police officer on the city's east side on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to a Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of someone with a gun.

Police said a person they believe was the suspect ran down the street from the gas station and was chased up a driveway where he was shot by an officer.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. Police described the suspect as a male in his late teens or early 20s.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.