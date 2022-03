Police said a shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Jermain Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in northeast Columbus on Wednesday.

A man was found dead inside a house.

Police said the man's death appears to be a homicide.