Police: 1 dead after being shot in south Columbus

Someone flagged down Columbus firefighters and said someone was shot in the area of South High Street and East Innis Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died from being shot on the city's south side Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m., someone flagged down Columbus firefighters and said someone was shot in the area of South High Street and East Innis Avenue.

Arriving crews found the victim with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to Grant Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.