State requests I-71 shooting suspect be held without bail

Jonathon Myers faced a Delaware County judge for the first time Thursday through video conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 21-year-old man charged with attempted aggravated murder after exchanging gunfire on Interstate 71 last week faced a judge via video conference Thursday at Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Jonathon Myers was released from a hospital last night and booked into the Delaware County Jail.

He did not enter a plea Thursday. The state has filed a motion to hold Myers without bail. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Police responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place around 10 a.m. Friday after receiving reports that a man was firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes.

At some point, Myers exchanged an unknown number of shots with police. Myers was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

A review of incident reports revealed that Myers has been named in police reports dating back to 2010. Some of those alleged offenses included domestic violence, burglary and theft.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said Myer’s prior criminal history played a role in thar decision.

“I can tell you there are five pending warrants for him in Franklin County. All stemming from charges that arose in 2020. And you know he posted bond in those matters and all of this is a public record. And then he failed to appear for court. So because of that, that shows me as a prosecutor I don’t know that he’s likely to come back to court and I need to make sure my community safe by requesting he be held without bond,” Schiffel said.

When asked whether Myers could face additional charges, Schiffel answered, “anything is possible.”