Court records: Roosters shooter indicted on murder charges

Jesus Castro was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder in the death of Marshawn Davis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of another 18-year-old inside a north Columbus Roosters restaurant in February.

According to court records from the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Jesus Castro was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder in the restaurant shooting where Marshawn Davis was killed.

On Feb. 18, police responded to reports of the shooting around 10:15 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Davis was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant, waiting for a table when Castro reportedly opened the door and shot him, Columbus police said. Arriving officers found Davis and he was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Police identified Castro as a suspect by witnesses and through video footage obtained during the investigation.

Court records state Castro and Davis were former friends who had attended high school together. Witnesses told police Castro had threatened to kill Davis prior to the shooting.

Castro was arrested last week after a crash on Interstate 270. Authorities had identified Castro in a Mazda and were following him for nearly an hour when the car rammed into two unmarked SWAT vehicles.

Castro was taken into custody after the Mazda crashed near the I-270 westbound ramp to US-33 east.

Police added Castro was identified as the suspect in a separate shooting on Cleveland Avenue that happened on March 6.

According to court records, Castro was indicted on additional charges in connection to the crash and shooting. The charges include felonious assault, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.