Columbus police arrest 2 suspects connected to shootout that critically injured officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police confirmed that the two persons of interest detained were the two other suspects involved in the armed robbery and police pursuit in Columbus on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested at a home in the 1200 block of John McCoy Circle just north of East Weber Road around 1:30 a.m. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

Two people were detained in the North Linden area Friday morning in connection to the shootout where a Columbus police officer was critically injured and an armed robbery suspect was killed, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police arrived in the 1200 block of John McCoy Circle just north of East Weber Road around 1:30 a.m. Police confirmed to 10TV that the people taken in for questioning were persons of interest, but additional information has not been released.

Authorities were also seen towing two vehicles from the scene.

Detectives continue to search for two suspects involved in the armed robbery and police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The incident started when a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers Porsche dealership on North Hamilton Road just after 2 p.m., according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Sgt. Joe Albert with Columbus police said officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road around 4 p.m. Whitehall police said the bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche.

Albert said officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound where the pursuit ended just east of West Mound Street. At some point, Albert said gunfire was exchanged in the area, although he could not specify exactly where.

One officer was shot in the leg and one suspect was fatally shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

The wounded officer was taken by his partner to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to Assistant Chief Greg Bodker. Albert said the officer was taken into surgery and his condition was described as "stable."

Police said both suspects ran away from the scene, south of the interstate. One of the suspects, a black male, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes. The second suspect, a black male, was wearing a red and white striped shirt, black pants and white shoes.

I-70 in the area of Mound Street reopened in both directions late Thursday night after being closed for several hours during the investigation.