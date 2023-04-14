Columbus man found guilty of murder in death of unborn child in Linden shooting

Christopher Payne was found guilty on multiple counts, including murder and involuntary manslaughter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 27-year-old Columbus man was found guilty of shooting a 15-year-old pregnant girl, resulting in the death of her unborn child nearly three years ago.

A Franklin County jury concluded that Christopher Payne shot the girl while she was walking with a man in northeast Columbus on Aug. 23, 2020. The incident happened in the area of Joyce and Denune avenues in the Linden area.

They were walking down the street when someone in a passing car began shooting at them.

During the trial, the driver of the vehicle testified that Payne fired his weapon at the man from the backseat of a vehicle, but the teen was hit instead.

The girl was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, according to the prosecutor’s office. She survived her injuries, but the baby, Aster Lewis, died following an emergency cesarean section.

Payne was found guilty on the following counts:

Three counts of murder, with gun and drive-by specifications

One count of involuntary manslaughter, with gun and drive-by specifications

Two counts of attempted murder, with gun and drive-by specifications

Two counts of felonious assault, with gun and drive-by specifications

Two counts of having a weapon while under a disability

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle