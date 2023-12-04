Suspect arrested in deadly west Columbus gym shooting

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Tae Von Bush has been charged with murder in the shooting of 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old Columbus suspect accused of shooting and killing a man last month at a west Columbus gym was arrested.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office website says Tae Von Bush was arrested on Thursday.

Franklin County Court records say Bush was charged with murder in the shooting of 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham.Police were called to the Esporta Fitness gym off Hilliard-Rome Road on the evening of March 28 for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Cunningham suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where he died about 45 minutes after the shooting.

In the days after the shooting, police released photos and video showing two persons of interest. Police have not confirmed if Bush is either person.

Documents say Bush played in a previous basketball game against Cunningham. As the next game was about to begin, Bush approached Cunningham and shot him multiple times after a brief argument.

Bush is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

