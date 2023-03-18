Woman found guilty in 2020 shooting that injured 2 Franklin County deputies

On July 21, 2020, Monica Justice was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours with SWAT officers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who was charged with shooting two Franklin County sheriff’s deputies in 2020 was found guilty on all counts Friday, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Monica Justice, 56, was found guilty in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court of multiple felonies, including four counts of felonious assault and two counts of weapons under disability.

On July 21, 2020, Justice reportedly shot two deputies, prompting a standoff that lasted several hours with SWAT officers. She was arrested following the incident.