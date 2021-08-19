Man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday morning near the Hilltop area.
According to Columbus police, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Eakin Road.
Officers arrived and found 34-year-old Alyse Edwards lying in the hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. Edwards was taken OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.
Cortez Jackson, 31 was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.
Police confirmed there was a toddler in the apartment at the time of the shooting who is being taken under the care of children services.
This is the 132nd homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).