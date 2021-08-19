Man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Hilltop area

Cortez Jackson, 31 was arrested and charged with the murder of 34-year-old Alyse Edwards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday morning near the Hilltop area.

According to Columbus police, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Eakin Road.

Officers arrived and found 34-year-old Alyse Edwards lying in the hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. Edwards was taken OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Cortez Jackson, 31 was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Police confirmed there was a toddler in the apartment at the time of the shooting who is being taken under the care of children services.

This is the 132nd homicide in Columbus this year.