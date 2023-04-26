Police: Suspects charged in death of Franklinton gas station clerk arrested after vehicle pursuit

Abdulwahida Osman, 22, and Darren Christian, 17, are charged with murder. The charges stem from the death of 24-year-old Saiesh Veera on April 20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects charged in the shooting death of a gas station clerk in the Franklinton neighborhood were arrested by Columbus police Tuesday night.

Abdulwahida Osman, 22, and Darren Christian, 17, are charged with murder. The charges stem from the death of 24-year-old Saiesh Veera on April 20.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located at 1000 West Broad St. just before 1 a.m.

Police said Veera was shot inside the gas station. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

Friends of Veera say he came to America from India to create a better life for himself. He was about to quit his job and receive his master’s degree in Information Technology.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was filed for Osman. Police said he and Christian were arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle pursuit.

The case remains under investigation.