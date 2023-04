Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:48 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood late Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:48 p.m.

When medics arrived, they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.



No additional information was immediately available.