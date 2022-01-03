Police: Nurse at Circleville High School charged for sending inappropriate photos, messages to student

Rachael Knapp was charged with four counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A nurse contracted to work at Circleville High School has been charged after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Circleville Police Department, they received a complaint on Jan. 19 about 39-year-old Rachael Knapp, a nurse contracted through OhioHealth.

Police say Knapp admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile over social media involving inappropriate messages and photos.

Search warrants were obtained for Knapp’s and the student’s phones and police say they were able to recover evidence.

Knapp was charged with four counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Juveniles. Police say a summons was issued to Knapp and a court date was set for March 15.

Police thanked the Circleville City Schools District for their ongoing cooperation.

OhioHealth sent the following statement to 10TV. We have also reached out to Circleville City Schools for comment.