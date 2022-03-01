3 Athens County siblings charged in connection to US Capitol insurrection

Investigators were alerted about the three after a witness came forward.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Three Athens County siblings are facing charges after surveillance footage showed them participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Loammi, Abigail, and Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Investigators were alerted about the three after a witness came forward to provide testimony of Loammi’s participation in the riot, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 18. The witness, who claimed to have known Loammi for years, told Special Agent Gregory Meek with the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Loammi had admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The witness said Loammi had expressed support for former President Trump, sharing his beliefs that Trump had been “unfairly cheated” out of a second presidential term. Additionally, the witness said Loammi had texted videos of himself inside the U.S. Capitol, but those videos had since been deleted.

During an interview, Loammi admitted he and his sisters, Abigail and Loruhamah, entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection and positively identified himself as the person seen in surveillance footage.