1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a reported shooting in the Central Hilltop area early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 200 block of Clarendon Avenue, just north of Sullivant Avenue, at 2:55 a.m.

Police found a victim, who was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers on the scene told 10TV that there was a short pursuit involving a vehicle where the possible suspect was inside. The pursuit ended in a crash in the 2300 block of Sheridan Avenue, which was two minutes away from the shooting.

Police did not say if there were any injuries or arrests out of the crash.

The shooting remains under investigation.