x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Police investigating homicide in northwest Columbus

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Columbus police investigate a deadly shooting on Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in northwest Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing "banging and violence" coming from a home.

When officers arrived, a male was found inside.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said the person's death is a homicide but they do not know how he died.

Police said a suspect is not in custody but one person is being questioned.

Editor's note: Police initially said the death was believed to be from a shooting but later said they are still investigating the cause of death. 