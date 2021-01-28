Police investigating homicide in northwest Columbus

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in northwest Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing "banging and violence" coming from a home.

When officers arrived, a male was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said the person's death is a homicide but they do not know how he died.

Police said a suspect is not in custody but one person is being questioned.