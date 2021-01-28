Police investigating homicide in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in northwest Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.
Police dispatchers said officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing "banging and violence" coming from a home.
When officers arrived, a male was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police at the scene said the person's death is a homicide but they do not know how he died.
Police said a suspect is not in custody but one person is being questioned.
Editor's note: Police initially said the death was believed to be from a shooting but later said they are still investigating the cause of death.