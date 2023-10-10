Police: 4 injured in 3 separate shootings in Columbus

Police were not able to provide any details about a suspect in any of the shootings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating three separate shootings that happened within about three hours of each other on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened in the 600 block of East Whittier Street, east of South Parsons Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

About two hours later, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Luxury Lane, south of Morse Road. Police found one victim, who was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., one person was injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. They were taken to a hospital and their condition was described as stable.

A second victim from the shooting arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to their arm. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.