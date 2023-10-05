Police: 2 dead in shooting at east Columbus apartments; 1 possibly self-inflicted

Details on what led up to the shooting remain under investigation. Columbus police said early indications show one of the deaths was self-inflicted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex in east Columbus, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police were called to Lake Club Court in the Cornerstone Crossings apartment complex, located just south of East Livingston Avenue, at 9:22 a.m.

Two victims, a male and female, were located at the scene. Police said both victims were pronounced dead by medics at 9:31 a.m.

Details on what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. Columbus police said early indications show one of the deaths was self-inflicted.

