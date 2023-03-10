Suspect in deadly Columbus bar shooting arrested in Cleveland

David Allen Jr. is in the Cuyahoga County jail and is pending extradition back to Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened at Jack's Corner Pub in north Columbus two months ago was arrested on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Office announced David Allen was arrested in Cleveland. The Columbus Division of Police said Allen shot and killed 23-year-old Nasier Reid on July 28 at the bar located on the corner of Tompkins and Summit streets.

According to police, Reid and Allen got into a fight before the shooting. The owner of the bar said surveillance video shows Allen shooting Reid several times before running away.

Allen is in the Cuyahoga County jail and is pending extradition back to Columbus.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against the bar last month in response to Reid's shooting. The lawsuit is seeking to declare Jack's Corner Pub a public nuisance due to criminal activity and dozens of police calls.

Over the past two years, court documents say there have been 38 calls for service or complaints to police about the bar. One of the calls was for a reported homicide from March 2022.

The pub, which has been closed since the lawsuit, has since been put up for sale. However, Klein says whoever buys the property will inherit the nuisance label.

