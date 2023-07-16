Police: 1 shot outside Airbnb party in south Columbus

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Columbus Street around 2:15 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was injured after a shooting outside a party at an Airbnb in south Columbus early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Columbus Street around 2:15 a.m.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an argument occurred, then sometime later a vehicle drove past the party and began to fire rounds in the direction of the crowd.

The injured male was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital by his girlfriend and is in a condition described as stable.

There is currently no information regarding a suspect at this time.

Stick with 10TV as we gather more information.