2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

Police said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road.

The teens and man told police they were inside a parked car in a parking lot along Yorkland Road when two unknown suspects approached, demanded items from the three inside the car and fired several shots.

The suspects then ran from the scene.

Police said the teens and the man were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said a person of interest was questioned but then released from custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.