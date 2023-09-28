2 injured after shooting near Ohio State Fairgrounds; 1 taken to Nationwide Children's

No information about a suspect was available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East 17th Avenue off North 4th Street around 1:55 p.m. for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Police described their conditions as "stable."

