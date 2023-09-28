x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 injured after shooting near Ohio State Fairgrounds; 1 taken to Nationwide Children's

No information about a suspect was available.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East 17th Avenue off North 4th Street around 1:55 p.m. for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Police described their conditions as "stable."

No information about a suspect was available.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Man arrested in fatal northeast Columbus August shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out