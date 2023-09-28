Family members remember Galloway woman killed in apparent ambush shooting

Police said Angel Gomez was killed in an ambush shooting in Galloway earlier this week.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — To 17-year-old Sipriana Garcia, Angel Gomez was the best mother she could ask for.

“I think why we're doing this…is because a lot of what people know about her is how she died....and that's a part of her story, but that's not who she was,” said Garcia. "She was so beautiful."

Angel was a mother, a cousin and a daughter.

"She was so selfless and always so giving, “said Erica Cortez, Angel’s cousin. “She was my biggest supporter; she was right there with me when I said I was going to get sober.”

Angel's family said she was a woman who cared for everyone she encountered.

"Her name says it all; she was an angel,” said Mary Campbell, Angel’s mother.

On Monday, police said Angel’s estranged husband, 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana, lured Angel back to the home by promising to return some of her things. The two had separated several months prior.

Police said she pulled up to the home and Gomez-Santana allegedly shot her several times in the driveway in broad daylight.

Angel was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I just have to think about like...how I'm going to live every day without her, how I'm going to have to help plan for her funeral...I'm scared to live without her,” said Garcia.

Police say Gomez-Santana ran and has ties to the west side of Columbus and New York City and has friends that would be willing to harbor him from authorities.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gomez-Santana and charged him with murder.

"I pray for like anyone who's going through that like, once somebody shows you who they are, listen to them. he showed himself many times,” said Garcia.

Her family is urging anyone with information to call police.

"I know death is supposed to be they're not suffering anymore, but Angel will not rest as long as he's loose,” said Campbell.

In August, Angel lost her son in a motorcycle accident, and her father died in March. Garcia said every day she represented strength for her family.

That’s how she wants her mother to be remembered.

"I don't think he deserves any more power over her name. She's Angel Campbell.” Said Garcia. “That's how I want to remember her.”