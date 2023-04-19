OSHP: 17-year-old arrested, charged in fatal 2022 Ohio Statehouse lawn shooting

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced 17-year-old Travon Robinson is charged in the death of 16-year-old Broderick Harper.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse last year.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced 17-year-old Travon Robinson is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Broderick Harper.

OSHP said troopers along with the U.S. Marshals Service and Columbus Division of Police served an arrest warrant on Robinson on Wednesday.

Troopers and officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the Statehouse lawn just after 10 p.m. on May 29.

Harper was located on the Broad Street side of the front lawn and law enforcement tried to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harper was a student at Licking Heights High School. Harper’s mother said he had just gotten a job at McDonald’s.

In the days following, statehouse officials released surveillance video that showed four people on scooters pulling up in the front of the building and stopping just to the left of the front steps.

The video then shows Harper, who was in a group of three other people riding scooters, quickly falling backward.

Two people were then seen running away from the scene and the third person riding away on a scooter.

Robinson is currently being held on charges at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.