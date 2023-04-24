1 taken to Nationwide Children's in serious condition after downtown Columbus shooting

Police have Cleveland Avenue blocked off near Mitchell Hall, but it's unclear exactly where shooting occurred.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in downtown Columbus late Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue near Columbus State Community College just after 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in serious condition. Their age was not immediately available.

Cleveland Avenue near Mitchell Hall was temporarily blocked off while police investigated.

Police originally said two people were detained in connection to the shooting, but have since said no one is in custody.

