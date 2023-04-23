16-year-old in critical condition after being shot while playing with handgun in southeast Columbus

Police say the victim and offender, both 16-year-old boys, were playing with handguns when they began pointing them at each other in a joking manner.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One teen is in critical condition and another is in custody after the two were playing with handguns in southeast Columbus Saturday night when one teen allegedly shot the other.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Falcon Bridge Drive in a neighborhood off Refugee Road.

Police say the victim and offender, both 16-year-old boys, were playing with handguns when they began pointing them at each other in a joking manner. One boy was shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The other boy was arrested and is charged with felony assault, according to police.