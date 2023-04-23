Police: 2 injured after unknown suspect shoots inside east Columbus home

Police describe the condition of the two men as “stable.” They were taken to a nearby hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are injured after an unknown person opened the front door of a home in east Columbus early Sunday and began shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, the two victims told them that someone had opened the door and began shooting before fleeing in a black car.

Police describe the condition of the two men as “stable.” They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.