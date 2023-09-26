x
Police: Person fatally stabbed in North Linden

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person died after they were found stabbed in the North Linden area on Monday.

At 10:15 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue, just south of East Weber Road, for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers found the person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

The stabbing victim has not been identified and additional information was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

