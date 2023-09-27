Reynoldsburg man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing friend with knife

Surya Bhujel is currently being held in the Licking County Jail.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man is charged with aggravated murder after police say he stabbed his friend with a knife in Reynoldsburg on Monday.

Officers with the Reynoldsburg Division of Police were called to a home in the 9100 block of Firstgate Drive.

Court records say 33-year-old Surya Bhujel called 911 and told dispatchers that he had stabbed his friend, 36-year-old Buddy Mahji.

According to court documents, Bhujel was arguing with Mahji. He went inside the home to grab a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed Mahji in the chest.

Mahji was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Bhujel was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated murder in Licking County Common Pleas Court.