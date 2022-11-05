Sheriff's office: Man dead after shooting in northern Franklin County

Several people have been detained and are being questioned.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in northern Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue in Clinton Township.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center where he died. The victim's name has not been released.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Several people have been detained and are being questioned.