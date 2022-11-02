Police: Man charged with murder in 2020 east Columbus shooting arrested in South Carolina

The suspect, 30-year-old Jacoby Howard, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, by the US Marshals Service, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in east Columbus two years ago was arrested in South Carolina on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the 4700 block of Robinhood Park on Sept. 11, 2020, for a report that someone sitting in a vehicle was shot.

Officers found 30-year-old Brian Robertson II sitting in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jacoby Howard, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, by the US Marshals Service, according to police.

He has been indicted on several charges, including murder and tampering with evidence.