Sheriff's office tracking sex offenders in Franklin County through 'Operation Verify'

The sheriff's office has an annual operation to track down roughly 1,700 registered sex offenders in Franklin County to verify they are living where they claim.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Throughout the year, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tracks the roughly 1,700 registered sex offenders to make sure they are living where they say they are.

Once a year, the sheriff’s office has a big operation to check on all the offenders.

“We don’t take this lightly. We have a duty to protect the community, and we are going to do that,” said Franklin County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rick Minerd.

“Operation Verify” took place this week with dozens of teams from the sheriff’s office and other agencies to make sure all offenders were in compliance.

“Let’s face it, these registered sex offenders are people who have not been compliant with the law, rules and have questionable morality. That’s how they got on the registry,” Minerd said.

“We just want people to know we have our eyes on them and we are watching them, just as parents are doing also,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

For four days this week, the teams will go out day and night to track down the offenders.

On Aug. 30, of the 541 doors deputies knocked on, 337 offenders were not verified. One person had an arrest warrant and was taken into custody.

The next day, deputies knocked on 550 doors, of which, 373 offenders were not verified. Three people had arrest warrants and were taken into custody.

“The idea is to bring these offenders into compliance, we are sure that they are. Deputies and officers will knock on the door, identify that they are there, go over their information is accurate,” Minerd said.

Deputies will make sure the offender is actually living at the address, and it’s not just a friend or family’s address the offender is using.

“They will ask to come in and see some evidence that they are working there, bedroom, mail, utilities, things that would support the fact that they do indeed reside there,” Minerd said.

“We average about 10% normally. It ranges from about 150-200 warrants to get filed. If we find out you are not where you are supposed to be, then you get a warrant filed on you and we will track you down and put you in jail,” said Sheriff Baldwin.

Deputies will try to find an offender a few time, then an arrest warrant is filed. The sheriff’s office says while they are doing their part to track the offenders, it’s parents’ job to also keep an eye on their kids and away from offenders.