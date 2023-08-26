Columbus Zoo announces winning name of first bird hatchling of 2023

The public was given a chance to submit their name of choice for the hatchling and nearly 700 entries were collected.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Fifth Third Bank revealed the winning name of the first hatchling of 2023.

The public was given a chance to submit their name of choice, and after receiving nearly 700 entries, the winning name of the rose-breasted grosbeak that hatched on May 27 is... Pico!

The winning name was submitted by Elizabeth Salazar. As a reward, her family will receive $530 toward a college savings plan. In addition, Fifth Third made a $530 donation to the Columbus Zoo Conservation Fund.

The partnership between Fifth Third Bank and the zoo stemmed from Fifth Third wanting to build a “nest egg” to not only help with conservation efforts, but to also raise awareness of starting a “nest egg” for college savings.

“We are proud to partner with Fifth Third Bank on this exciting nest egg campaign. Not only does it encourage nurturing families to help grow educational opportunities and knowledge, but it represents our collective commitment to raising awareness about how we can make a difference for the future of wildlife, including songbirds like Pico that we find in our own backyards,” said Dr. Michael Kreger, vice president of conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Rose-breasted grosbeaks are medium-sized songbirds with a stocky build and large triangular-shaped beak. They are found throughout much of North America, particularly in the east, and are frequent visitors to backyard bird feeders.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.