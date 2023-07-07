DeWine celebrates lives saved in 1 year of 988 hotline

The call centers in Ohio average about 12,000 calls or texts total per month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been one year since the suicide and crisis hotline 988 launched in Ohio.

“Everyday in Ohio we have people who are in crisis. Families who are experiencing that crisis. 988 provides a place to turn to,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine applauded the state's 988 program. He said the numbers show, it’s a necessary service in the state.

“After a brief decline of suicide over two years, deaths by suicide are growing again,” said Lori Criss, director of Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Criss said they expect the call numbers to increase.

“The demand for mental health services among Ohio youth and families has never been greater,” said Criss.

Criss is proud of the work that the 400 plus people do to answer the 988 calls in state.

“The staffing of the call centers, we know workforce shortages are in every sector and behavioral healthcare is certainly one of those sectors. But, we are continuing to make effort to recruit and retain our workforce,” said Criss.

Right now, there are 19 call centers across the state that answer calls any time of the day or night.

“Nearly 80% of people who call the crisis line can receive the help they need and have it resolved through a call to a trained counselor,” said Criss.

The calls that come into the hotline range.

“Some might have a bad day or moment and they just need a listening ear to be helpful. Others are much more significant like Rick mentioned, they may have a plan for taking their own life,” said Doug Jackson, Ohio 988 administrator.

Forty-six million dollars from the state will go toward 988 in the next 2 years. DeWine said he wants to build up the states behavioral healthcare.

“Expanded pediatric mobile crisis response units that will cover every single county. Further we will be growing the number of pediatric mental health providers,” DeWine said.