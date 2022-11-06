5th annual WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks.

“This family-friendly event is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season in Columbus and enjoy an afternoon surrounded by your family, friends and neighbors," said Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita Reese.

Live music from Larry Elfante, Ernie Johnson From Detroit and Ekoostik Hookah will start at 11 a.m. on the Bicentennial Stage.

People of all ages can enjoy free activities, including a snow globe photo opportunity and a mechanical reindeer.

“WinterFest is a great opportunity to begin the holidays by enjoying live music for free in downtown Columbus,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “This event is a unique opportunity for Columbus residents to enjoy being outdoors together along the Scioto Mile to finish out the 2022 festival season.”

This year's food trucks include The Cheesy Truck, Fat Boy Q, Fork In Nigeria, Komodo Loco, Ninja Bowl, Paddy Wagon, Pitabilities, The Columbus Coffee Company, The Galaxy Coffee, Tortilla Street Food and Where It All Vegan. There will also be a seasonal craft beer truck and hot bourbon cider for those ages 21 and older.

In addition to the festivities, the Scioto Mile holiday lights are making their grand appearance on Nov. 23 and will light up downtown until Jan. 2.