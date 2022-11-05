Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month

The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month.

The Magic of Lights' website says the event will show holiday scenes and characters of the season using digital animations and over 2 million lights. Visitors can stay in the comfort of their vehicles as they drive through the sparkling path.

"We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the Columbus community and Historic Crew Stadium for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition," says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live.

One carload will count as one price for the show. Buses are not permitted.

Online advance tickets for any day entry cost $25 for a standard vehicle. Advance weekday-only tickets run at $20. The prices at the gate are $25 for weekday entry and $30 on weekends.

“We are always looking to provide different ways to bring family and friends together to experience our venues and hosting ‘Magic of Lights’ at Historic Crew Stadium is a fun way to do that during the holiday season,” said Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Kristin Bernert.

Some of the features in this light show include a 32-foot Barbie display, 12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event and scenes as high as 32 feet and as long as several hundred feet.