What to know about Wildlights returning to Columbus Zoo for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wildlights is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in a couple of weeks.

The popular holiday event will start Nov. 18 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. The zoo will host "Wildnights Member Night" on Nov. 17 for the park's team members and corporate partners. A sensory-friendly version of the Wildlights will be held on Nov. 15.

The event will feature millions of lights, train rides, Santa Claus, camel rides and many more attractions.

This marks the 34th year the zoo will transform the park into a twinkling display.

Below is a list of attractions:

Sparking Spruce: Light and sound show

Light and sound show Holiday Magic: Animated light display

Animated light display Sounds of the Season: Choral, bands and other musical groups from schools perform

Choral, bands and other musical groups from schools perform S’mores Experience: Roast marshmallows around a glowing fire

Roast marshmallows around a glowing fire Jolliest of Holidays Craft Beer Celebration: More than 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers available

More than 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers available 12 Days of Wildlights Train Ride: Sing along aboard a magical train ride

Sing along aboard a magical train ride Reindeer Corral: Visit Santa's reindeer team

Visit Santa's reindeer team Santa Experience: Speak and take a photo with Santa

Speak and take a photo with Santa Jingle Jam: Shores Play Park is illuminated while seasonal music plays

Animal Viewings:

Sea Lions of Adventure Cove viewing tunnel

Jack Hanna's Animal Encounters Village of Adventure Cove

Naomi Coyle Dempsey Quest for Enlightenment Interpretive Center

Pachyderm Building

Discovery Reef

Manatee Coast

Reptile Building

Wildlight Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Wildlights will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.