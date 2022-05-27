Memorial Day events in central Ohio

Central Ohio veterans are very important to 10TV this Memorial Day and every day. We've compiled a list of ways you can remember those who served.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This Memorial Day, central Ohioans are honoring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. Ways you can remember those who died while serving are listed below.

The Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Blendon Central Cemetery followed by a picnic at the Senior Center.

VFW Post #10523 will host the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Union Grove Cemetery at 400 Winchester Cemetery Road at 10:30 a.m. Monday. After the ceremony, the Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts will host a flag retirement ceremony on the cemetery grounds.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, a procession through Historic Dublin will start at Riverside Crossing Park and end at Dublin Cemetery with a wreath throwing ceremony at The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge. The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at the cemetery around 11:30 a.m. followed by a community picnic.

The 14th annual Field of Heroes returns this year with the tribute field honoring Westerville's Heroes. People can purchase flags and commemorative coins. The 5K Run/Walk for Heroes takes place on Sunday and the race benefits the Westerville Parks Foundation.

The Memorial Day Service will take place at the Village Square and Cemetery from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198 will host the Memorial Day service at the Grove City Cemetery. The Memorial Day parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and travel down Broadway.

The community parade will start at 10 a.m. followed by the service at the Lithopolis Cemetery. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Wagnalls Memorial Library will host the cruise-in featuring a DJ, lawn games, tours and food.

There will be two Memorial Day services taking place in Prairie Township on Monday. The first will be at 9:30 a.m. at Galloway Center and the other will happen around noon at Alton Cemetery.

Events will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday The parade will start in downtown Powell with the ceremony taking place at Village Green Park.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, flags can be placed on veterans' graves at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The following day, the VFW 8794 Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m.