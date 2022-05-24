Dinosaur Island returns to the Columbus Zoo this Friday

The Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus are just a few of the dinosaurs guests can see.

POWELL, Ohio — Dinosaur Island returns to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this Friday.

Beginning then through Oct. 30, guests are invited to step 65 million years into the past and explore the zoo’s trails and waterways in search of more than 17 life-like dinosaurs.

Those animatronic dinosaurs arrived at the zoo earlier this month and are now placed throughout the park. The Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus are just a few of the dinosaurs guests can see.

Tickets to Dinosaur Island start at $2 for zoo members, $3 for general admission and include access to the expedition path and boat ride. Those who purchase a ZooMore ticket will also have access to other rides and attractions, such as the Sea Dragon roller coaster, North America Train and 4-D Theater.