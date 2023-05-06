JazZoo returns to Columbus Zoo after 4-year hiatus

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra and other special guest artists will be performing at the zoo on the evenings of July 14, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Visitors of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium can get their groove on during the JazZoo concert series in July and August.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra and other special guest artists will be performing at the zoo on the evenings of July 14, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. All performances will be held at the Zoo’s Water Edge Events Park which sits along the O’Shaughnessy Reservoir.

This is the first time in four years that the zoo has hosted JazZoo. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., with each concert beginning at 8 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring this summer tradition back with Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra once again filling the air with great jazz music," said Press Southworth III, CEO, Jazz Arts Group.

The jazz music will be led by Byron Stripling, artistic director and trumpet virtuoso, and the 16-piece Columbus Jazz Orchestra who will perform classic, classic pop and soul tunes.

For the first show on July 14, Miche Braden will perform “Swingin’ the Blues” with the orchestra. Vocalists Rachel Azbell, Kelly Delaveris and Sydney McSweeney will perform “Sisters of Swing” the following Friday with the orchestra.

Playing out of the “Great American Songbook,” Dave Powers and Bobby Floyd will perform classic American tunes with the orchestra on Aug. 4. Then, for the last show on Aug. 11, vocalist Phil Clark and dancer Leo Manzari will work together to piece jazz and tap together.